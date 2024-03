Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The history of NASCAR is deeply rooted in illegal moonshine during the Prohibition Era, and one local legend at one of the sport’s historic racetracks may have become fact this week.

North Wilkesboro Speedway officials in North Carolina said Tuesday that a long-rumored secret moonshine hold may have been discovered underneath one of the grandstands thanks to a sinkhole.

In a press release, officials said staff discovered an area of around 700 square feet underneath the old concrete of section N of the track during a cleaning operation.

"When we began renovating and restoring North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022, we’d often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands," Speedway Motorsports Vice President of Operations and Development Steve Swift said.

"Well, we haven’t found a still (yet), but we’ve found a small cave and an interior wall that would have been the perfect location to not only make illegal liquor, but to hide from the law as well. We don’t know how people would have gotten in and out, but as we uncover more, there’s no telling what we might find."

Staff removed about 600 seats and are evaluating the next steps for repair ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race set for May 14-19, officials said.

Swift added that there was a lot of work to be done before fans can come and sit for the race.

Wilkes County, North Carolina, was once considered the capital of the moonshine industry in the state, according to Spectrum News. Transporting the liquor required fast and skilled drivers who could navigate the backroads at night.

It led to competitive racing between drivers and eventually the start of NASCAR.

North Wilkesboro Speedway was one of the original NASCAR tracks after it opened in 1947. The track closed in 1996 and was left in despair before it was finally spruced up again and re-opened in 2023 for the NASCAR All-Star Race.