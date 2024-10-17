Legendary musical group to attend Mets' NLCS game, perform star player's walk-up song live

The New York Mets will host more live musicians for one of their stars.

In 2022, they invited Timmy Trumpet to perform his infamous "Narco" while closer Edwin Diaz exited the bullpen.

Diaz has emerged from the bullpen to the electronic dance music song since 2020.

Now, as they fight for a pennant, they'll be catering to their MVP, Francisco Lindor.

The shortstop has walked out to "My Girl" by the Temptations most of the season, prompting singalongs during numerous plate appearances.

The Mets announced the musical group will be in attendance for Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers to perform the song when Lindor comes to the plate.

New York went 18-13 in the final 31 games after Timmy Trumpet's performance two years ago, but they lost in the wild-card round to the San Diego Padres. Then Diaz got hurt while celebrating in the World Baseball Classic, and he missed the entire 2023 season.

Because of a series of unfortunate events, it's been a running joke that Timmy Trumpet cursed the Mets. Even this year, Diaz pitched to a 3.52 ERA, his worst since 2019, and he has been shaky since the postseason began.

But it would take a lot to stop Lindor, who is probably going to finish second in National League MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani.

Lindor's grand slam in Game 4 of an NLDS sent the Mets to the championship series for the first time in nine years. It was a slow start for the shortstop, who was hitting .193 on May 20. But the Mets moved him to the leadoff spot, and he went on to hit .309 with a .943 OPS from there on out.

The Temptations will likely be in action at least four times Friday. The Mets will be facing elimination if they lose Game 4 Thursday.

