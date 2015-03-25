Left guard Kory Lichtensteiger agrees to 5-year deal to stay with Redskins

Offensive lineman Kory Lichtensteiger has agreed to a five-year contract to stay with the Washington Redskins.

Lichtensteiger started all 16 games at left guard for the Redskins last season, returning from a serious knee injury the year before. His comeback performance earned him the team's Ed Block Courage Award.

Lichtensteiger agreed in principle to the deal Saturday night. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

Lichtensteiger was part of a line that helped Alfred Morris set a franchise rushing record as the team won the NFC East for the first time since 1999.