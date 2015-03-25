Lee hopes to get off the schneid versus Rockies

Cliff Lee hopes to secure his first victory since early July on Wednesday night when the Philadelphia Phillies continue a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Lee has not won since July 5, with the Phillies losing all five of his starts since, while getting held to one run or fewer in four of the contests.

Lee himself has four losses over his winless stretch and the Phillies were shut out for the second time in the left-hander's last four outings in Friday's 4-0 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lee lasted eight innings, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk on the same day that Charlie Manuel was fired as manager and replaced on an interim basis with Ryne Sandberg.

The 34-year-old Lee is 10-6 with a 3.19 ERA in 23 starts this season and in three career meetings with the Rockies is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

Philadelphia was shut out in Sandberg's first two games as manager, then won the finale of the three-game set with the Dodgers before taking Monday's opener with the Rockies. However, the Phils fell back into the loss column with Tuesday's 5-3 setback to Colorado.

Tyler Cloyd gave up five runs over six innings to suffer the loss as the Phils trailed 3-0 after the first inning.

"That was the biggest thing after the first inning, limit the damage," Cloyd said.

Chase Utley and Domonic Brown both drove in a run as the Phillies were held to just three hits in the game.

Jorge De La Rosa surrendered three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings in the win for Colorado, which snapped a three- game slide.

Troy Tulowitzki smacked a two-run homer and Wilin Rosario added a solo shot in the victory.

"He looks like he's on time up there again," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of Tulowitzki, who hit his 22nd homer of the year. "He's a lot more at ease up there."

Rosario, meanwhile, has a hit in 11 straight games.

Colorado, which has not won a road series since July 8-10 at San Diego, will hand the ball tonight to Juan Nicasio.

Nicasio snapped a four-start winless stretch (0-2) with a win at Baltimore on Friday, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings. The righty survived despite issuing his most walks in a game since dealing out five free passes on April 9.

"He had to battle and work real hard, but he did a really nice job," Weiss said.

Nicasio is 7-6 with a 4.94 ERA in 23 starts this year and faced the Phillies for the first time in his career on June 14. The 26-year-old did not factor into an 8-7 loss, giving up five runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Colorado won two of three over the Phillies at home in mid-June, but lost five of its six games played in Philadelphia a season ago.