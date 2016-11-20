Led by Speights, Clippers rally in 4th to beat Bulls 102-95

LOS ANGELES (AP) Blake Griffin had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Paul added 19 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Chicago 102-95 on Saturday night, snapping the Bulls' four-game winning streak.

Maurice Speights scored 11 of his season-high 16 points in the fourth for the Clippers, whose only two losses have come at home to Oklahoma City and Memphis.

Speights' biggest assist came with 49 seconds left. Jamal Crawford missed a 3-pointer and Speights got the rebound. He fed Crawford for a driving reverse layup that restored the Clippers' lead to five points.

Dwyane Wade led Chicago with 28 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Jimmy Butler added 22 points, making 11 of 12 free throws.