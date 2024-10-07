LeBron James on taking court with son, Bronny, as Lakers teammates for first time: ‘I will never forget'

It may only be a preseason game, but LeBron James is never going to forget the first time he shared the same court with his son, Bronny James, as Los Angeles Lakers teammates on Sunday night.

LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play in any NBA game together, as they took the court in the first half against the Phoenix Suns. They played around four minutes together in the second quarter.

LeBron, who was an efficient 8-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-3 made from three-point land, for 19 points discussed what it was like to have his son by his side on the hardwood for the first time in a game.

"It’s pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family," LeBron said. "It’s definitely a moment that I will never forget."

LeBron has been wanting to play with Bronny since his son was just a high school prospect who hadn't committed to playing at USC yet. And everyone knew that meant LeBron would have to play well past 20 years in the NBA to do so based on the current steps prospects must take before being eligible for the NBA Draft.

Ahead of Year 22 in the association, LeBron remains in top-notch shape and he’s seeing this milestone checked off.

"For a father, it means everything," he said. "For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son – and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son – that’s one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for."

It was a pedestrian night for Bronny, who saw his first game action as an NBA player. He had just one shot, a missed three-pointer, with two defensive rebounds over his 13:25 minutes on the floor. He also had two turnovers.

It also happened to be his 20th birthday on Sunday, which only adds to the milestone.

NBA fans are intrigued to see when it will be official that the father-son duo becomes the first-ever pair to play in a regular season game. It was reported earlier this year after the Lakers drafted Bronny in the second round that he would be up with Los Angeles to get the milestone out of the way before being sent down to the G-League South Bay Lakers for more development.

In the meantime, Bronny is still trying to develop a work relationship with his father.

"I’m always thinking about, ‘That’s my dad!’ because that’s literally my dad," he said. "But when I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all."

New head coach JJ Redick is also navigating this pairing as he gets his bearings in his first-time role.

"I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this, I really am," Redick said. "It’s cool as a basketball fan. I think it speaks to LeBron’s longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he’s able to still be doing this in Year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point, and really just the fatherly care, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well. Bronny, he’s such a great kid and a pleasure to be around."

Redick added that their connection on the floor won’t be "gimmicky," as he wants to get them in as the game flows naturally.

While it hasn’t been done in the NBA, father-son duos have been together on the same playing field in other professional sports, including MLB with Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. playing together on the Seattle Mariners.

It’s history in the making, and though LeBron is definitely still in this game to win championships, he knows how special this moment is for him not only as a player, but as a father, too.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

