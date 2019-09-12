LeBron James' attempt to trademark 'Taco Tuesday' denied

The U.S. Patent Office gave LeBron James a Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag on Wednesday.

The agency denied James’ trademark application for “Taco Tuesday,” according to multiple reports. Officials determined that the phrase was a “commonplace term.”

DENNIS RODMAN OPENS UP ABOUT 1993 SUICIDAL DEBATE: 'I WANTED TO BE LOVED SO MUCH IN MY LIFE'

“The applied-for mark is a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment message,” the U.S. Patent Office said.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar told ESPN that James filed the application to ensure that he would not be sued for using it.

Over the last few months, James has posted on his Instagram about “Taco Tuesday” showing his family or teammates having taco dinners.

According to ESPN, James had sought to monetize his “Taco Tuesday” videos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James’ company, LBJ Trademarks LLC, filed the application in August and sought to use the phrase for “advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels” as well as downloadable content.