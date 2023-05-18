Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

LeBron James stuns NBA world as he loses ball on breakaway dunk attempt

James' flub garnered reaction from NBA world

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
LeBron James had a chance to give the Los Angeles Lakers some major momentum on a breakaway dunk against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their playoff matchup on Thursday night.

But James went up for the dunk and did something most fans have never seen before – the ball slipped out of his hands. The Lakers superstar had six points at the time and would have boosted the team’s lead over the Nuggets in the second quarter, but the bobble was what caught the attention of the NBA world.

LeBron James dunks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James loses the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was among those reacting to the flub.

LeBron Jamese hands on hips

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) watches during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

With 5:07 left in the first half, James had eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Nuggets came into Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead and are looking to make their first trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history. The team made the ABA Championship game in 1976 when they were led by Larry Brown.

James had 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the 132-126 Game 1 loss.

LeBron James goes for a dunk

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 34 points with 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Jamal Murray had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.