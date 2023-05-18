LeBron James stuns NBA world as he loses ball on breakaway dunk attempt

LeBron James had a chance to give the Los Angeles Lakers some major momentum on a breakaway dunk against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their playoff matchup on Thursday night.

But James went up for the dunk and did something most fans have never seen before – the ball slipped out of his hands. The Lakers superstar had six points at the time and would have boosted the team’s lead over the Nuggets in the second quarter, but the bobble was what caught the attention of the NBA world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was among those reacting to the flub.

CAM NEWTON BLAMES JA MORANT'S FAMILY AND FRIENDS FOR NBA STAR'S BEHAVIOR: 'CHECK THAT MOTHERF---ER'

With 5:07 left in the first half, James had eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Nuggets came into Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead and are looking to make their first trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history. The team made the ABA Championship game in 1976 when they were led by Larry Brown.

James had 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the 132-126 Game 1 loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 34 points with 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Jamal Murray had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists.