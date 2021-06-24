LeBron James, Steph Curry skipping Olympics as Team USA roster is reportedly finalized

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were among the NBA superstars who are not participating for Team USA at the Olympics in Tokyo next month as the roster was reportedly finalized Thursday.

James, 36, was battling an injury through the last half of the 2020-21 season and already has a lot of mileage on him. He’s played in 1,310 regular-season games, 266 playoff games and three Olympics – 2004, 2008 and 2012. He did not participate in the 2016 Rio Games.

Curry has never competed for Team USA in the Olympics. He was on the list of the talent pool in 2016 but opted not to play due to ankle and knee injuries. The seven-time All-Star played 63 games in the 2020-21 season after coming back from an injury he suffered during the 2019-20 season. He had been on Team USA for the team’s gold-medal runs in the FIBA World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

According to ESPN, the finalized team for Tokyo will include Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum.

Booker, Middleton and Holiday are still in the playoffs and could be playing until July 22 if their teams make the NBA Finals and go seven games. The Olympics are set to begin the same day with the basketball teams starting July 25.

Team USA won gold in the Olympics in 2016, 2012 and 2008. The team won bronze in 2004.