LeBron James shows off his Steph Curry-like range at the All-Star Game

There were too many dunks to count in the first half of Sunday's All-Star Game, and LeBron James had more than his fair share as he finished with 20 points before the break.

But LeBron showed off a part of his game that he very rarely displays in the regular season -- his shooting range. In an exhibition where defense is all but nonexistent and the stakes are as low as possible, why not have James fire away from just inside half court like it was a 20-footer?

James, who is shooting 39 percent from deep this season, did just that, giving Steph Curry and Klay Thompson -- the Warriors' fame Splash Bros. -- a brief glimpse of his shooting touch.