LeBron James showcases some of his favorite Miami things in new Nike ad

For his latest commercial, LeBron James wanted to feature some of his favorite things about Miami.

A new spot featuring the Miami Heat star and four-time NBA MVP was released by Nike on Sunday night. Dubbed "Training Day," it shows hundreds of people joining James as he rides his bike through Miami's streets, swims in the ocean, jogs through the city and plays pickup basketball on an outdoor court.

Many of his workout partners in the video are children.

"So much fun, man," James told The Associated Press on Sunday. "The message is obvious. I want people to feel like they're at one with me and I had a lot of fun, shooting it all over Miami and to have all those kids, it was great."

The spot shows a small number of kids, on their bicycles, waiting for James outside his home in the morning. As James pedals through the streets — waving to a group of men playing dominoes outside, a Miami tradition — the crowd behind him steadily grows. He dives into the ocean for a swim, then pedals back to AmericanAirlines Arena for some shooting and conditioning on the Heat practice court as his workout partners wait outside.

James is an avid cyclist, and it's not uncommon for his bike to be stored near the door of the garage the players use at the team's home arena.

"They allow me to have a lot of input on the spots that come out and they're basically geared to who I am and what I do on a day-to-day basis," James said. "It was great to put that together."

The release of the spot coincides with the LeBron 11, his latest signature shoe. James and the two-time defending NBA champion Heat open the season Tuesday against Chicago.

___

Commercial link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmWMz10Ftko#t=