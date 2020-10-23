LeBron James takes shot at Trump during presidential debate

LeBron James may not want to go tit-for-tat with Donald Trump, but he had no problem taking a shot at the president during the debate for Democrat presidential challenger Joe Biden on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted a photo of Trump and Biden debating and put a clown emoji over the president’s face. He implored his followers to vote and plugged his More Than a Vote campaign.

He made clear earlier in the week that he wasn't going to get into a back-and-forth with the president any time soon.

James, who indirectly referred to Trump as “u bum” in a 2017 tweet when the president disinvited the Golden State Warriors to the White House, told The New York Times on Wednesday he wouldn’t entertain a back-and-forth with him.

The four-time NBA champion, who won his latest with the Lakers, was asked how he defined success during the 2020 general election and whether a measure of success would be Trump’s defeat.

“I define success by our people going out and voting,” he told the newspaper.

“You know, there’s so many stats out there, you can see it every time. Who didn’t vote? What counties didn’t vote? What communities didn’t vote? And a lot of that has had to do with our Black people. So, hopefully, we can get them out and educated and let them understand how important this moment is."

"I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, ‘We want change,’ and now we have the opportunity to do that.”

James has been active in getting people registered to vote. According to the Times, James’ final push in the days leading up to the election with his More Than a Vote group is to help combat misinformation to younger Black voters.

According to ESPN, More Than a Vote plans to encourage African Americans to vote in November and expose voter suppression. One key part of voter suppression the group plans to tackle is misinformation through social media. The group was formed in June prior to the NBA’s restarted season.