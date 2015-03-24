LeBron James says he should be able to rejoin Heat lineup Thursday against New York Knicks

LeBron James is taking part in non-contact drills and says he should be able to play Thursday for the Miami Heat against the New York Knicks.

James missed Sunday's victory over Chicago after breaking his nose in the previous game. He said he plans to try out a new protective mask in practice Wednesday and will wear it in games while his nose heals.

James did a lot of running and other conditioning Tuesday, and worked with his teammates on offensive sets. He said he's still in a little pain, but feels better every day.