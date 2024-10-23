LeBron James says checking into game with son Bronny was 'moment I'm never going to forget'

Unprecedented history was made on Tuesday night in Los Angeles as LeBron James and his son Bronny took the NBA court together.

It marked the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo were active NBA players simultaneously at the same time, let alone on the same team.

Bronny, the 55th pick out of USC, checked into the game for the first time with around four minutes left in the first half - with his dad, beginning his 22nd season in the NBA, right beside him.

"That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, it’s a moment I’m never going to forget," LeBron said. "No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment."

It was a quick moment on the floor between these two, but cheers rained down throughout Crypto.com Arena as they made history on Tuesday night.

There was also one moment when LeBron kicked out a pass to Bronny for a three-pointer on the wing, but his first shot in the NBA rimmed out. A collective sigh from the crowd was the reaction, as they were awaiting the first points from this duo with bated breath.

Bronny grabbed a rebound in his three minutes on the floor.

"(I) tried not to focus on everything that’s going on around me, and tried to focus on going in as a rookie and not trying to mess up," Bronny said. "But yeah, I totally did feel the energy, and I appreciate Laker Nation for showing the support for me and my dad."

"I talked about it years and years ago, and for this moment to come, it’s pretty cool," LeBron said. "I don’t know if it’s going to actually hit the both of us for a little minute, but when we really get to sit back and take it in, it’s pretty crazy. … But in the moment, we still had a job to do when we checked in. We wasn’t trying to make it a circus. We wasn’t trying to make it about us. We wanted to make it about the team."

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., who were teammates with the MLB's Seattle Mariners, were in attendance, as well.

It remains to be seen how long the younger Bronny will remain on the professional roster for, as he could certainly use some time in the G League. He averaged less than five points per game at USC, although his cardiac arrest the previous summer stunted his development.

Los Angeles earned a 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the NBA's opening night of the season.

