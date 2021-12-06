LeBron James trying to get Michelle Beadle fired at ESPN is worse than we thought

Michelle Beadle returned from the (media) dead last month and revealed that LeBron James — someone more unbearable than even Beadle is — once tried to convince ESPN to fire her. Beadle said LeBron was angry because she made fun of The Decision.

While believable that Beadle’s commentary hurt LeBron badly, it didn’t make sense why he wanted Beadle, not the rest of the critical pundits, fired. As Beadle noted, she was one of "like 400,000 other talking heads" who bashed LeBron for how he left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But this week, Beadle added more context:

"[LeBron] had a person at the network who he wanted. He wanted her to be the host of [NBA Countdown]," Beadle said on the House of Strauss podcast.

"He does not like me, and I honestly have stopped trying to figure out why. For some reason, it goes back years. I’ve been around Maverick Carter. He refuses to shake my hand."

So LeBron wanted someone other than Beadle anchoring the NBA Finals on ESPN/ABC. That adds up. LeBron wanted a host who’d go easier on him, someone to whom he had access.

We can safely assume that Beadle is referring to Rachel Nichols. ESPN replaced Beadle with both Nichols and Maria Taylor on its NBA pregame show in 2019. And unlike Taylor, Nichols has a professional relationship with LeBron. Nichols is often LeBron’s go-to for a sit-down interview.

Moreover, Beadle subtweeted Nichols after the New York Times ran a career-ending hit piece on Nichols to assist in Maria Taylor’s absurd contract demands:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story now includes Beadle, LeBron, Nichols, and Taylor — four of the most spineless, unpleasant people in America. Fantastic.