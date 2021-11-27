Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James critical of his performance during Lakers' triple OT loss: 'I've got to do better for this team'

The Lakers have lost five of their last seven games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James gave himself an honest assessment after the Los Angeles Lakers’ triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

James led the team with 30 points on 10-of-25 shooting. He added seven rebounds and 11 assists in 50 minutes but was only 2-of-13 from the three-point line. Los Angeles lost the game 141-137.

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) dunks between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Wayne Ellington (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Kings won 141-137 in triple overtime.

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) dunks between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Wayne Ellington (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Kings won 141-137 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

"I felt like I played a horrible game individually, and I hold myself to a higher standard than that," James said, via ESPN. "I've got to do better for this team, especially when we're going through what we're going through on the floor."

James added: "It's always a miss or a make situation. Obviously, people see the highlights and say, 'Oh, he missed that.' But I thought the looks that I got, I wasn't pressured. Wasn't sped up. Got great looks. The looks that I got tonight were actually better looks than the ones that I got in Indy. I just made them."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives past Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives past Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Lakers are under .500 with a 10-11 record following the loss to Sacramento and have lost five of their last seven games.

"When we get an opportunity to knock a team out, we just allow them to stick around," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "We knew the early season was going to be bumpy. You want to win games like this, but there is a big-picture mindset we are taking with this team."

Russell Westbrook had 29 points, Anthony Davis 23 and Malik Monk 20 off the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

"You know, 10-11. I mean, we could go on a 10-game winning streak … now the narrative is different," Davis said. "You know, 10-game winning streak, we're 20-11. Now we'll shut everybody up. But it's on us. We're going to have to do it. It's not just going to be easy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com