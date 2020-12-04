LeBron James wonders why California high school basketball can't be played

California delayed the start of the high school sports season while college and professional sports teams continued to play, and at least one high-profile basketball dad appeared to be baffled.

LeBron James, fresh off an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers, wondered in a tweet how the high school basketball season was going to be delayed when college teams, and soon NBA teams, take the floor.

“Trying to figure out how there is College California basketball teams playing, soon to be Pro teams playing but not High School teams playing,” James tweeted.

Bronny James, the son of the Lakers star, is among the high school athletes who will be affected by the delay. Bronny James is among the top high school basketball players in the U.S. He will be a part of the class of 2023 and is receiving interest from Kentucky, Duke and Kansas, according to 24/7 Sports.

The rising coronavirus cases forced the California Interscholastic Federation to delay the start of the sports season, including basketball, to January.

“The CIF is confident this decision is a necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis,” the athletic body said in a statement. “This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 Sports calendar offers our Sections and Leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the [California Department of Public Health].”