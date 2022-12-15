LeBron James: From Akron to NBA superstardom

next Image 1 of 13

LeBron James was born on Dec. 30, 1984. He is the son of Gloria James, who had him when she was just 16 years old and raised him in a single-parent household. James played high school basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School in Akron, graduating in 2003. He decided to skip college and put his name into the 2003 NBA Draft. James was drafted number one overall by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As of 2022, James made it to the finals five total times with the Cavaliers and won one title in two separate stints with the team. He also won two titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Off the court, LeBron James is a businessman. He invested in Blaze Pizza when it was a small operation. He also started the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, in 2018, to give underprivileged kids in his hometown a chance at a good education for free.