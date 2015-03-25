Learning another new offense, Blaine Gabbert gets final shot at becoming Jaguars franchise QB

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Blaine Gabbert's first two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars were adventurous to say the least.

He was thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie out of Missouri, then benched and injured in his second season. While trying to learn all the nuances of one of the toughest positions in team sports, he went through three offensive systems and four different position coaches.

As a result, his bright spots have been few and far between.

Now, entering his third season, Gabbert is down to his final shot at becoming the team's franchise quarterback.

Gabbert and Chad Henne are in an open competition for the starting job, and it's unclear whether the loser will even make the 53-man roster in the fall.