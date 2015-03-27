Leafs' Reimer named March's 'Rookie of the Month'

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer, who posted a 9-4-1 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout, has been named the NHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Reimer edged Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner (7-4-11 in 14 games), Buffalo Sabres forward Tyler Ennis (6-6--12 in 16 games), New York Islanders forward Michael Grabner (6-5--11 in 13 games), Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (7-4-2, 2.78 GAA in 13 games) and Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (6-0-0, 1.03 GAA in six games) for the award.

The Maple Leafs selected the 23-year-old native of Morweena, Manitoba in the fourth round, 99th overall, of the 2006 Entry Draft. He began the 2010-11 season with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and made his first NHL start in a 5-1 win at Ottawa Jan. 1.

Reimer joins previous Rookie of the Month winners Michal Neuvirth of the Washington Capitals (October), Sergei Bobrovsky of the Philadelphia Flyers (November), Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks (December), Jeff Skinner of the Carolina Hurricanes (January) and Michael Grabner of the New York Islanders (February).

James Reimer in March: