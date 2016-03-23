LEADING OFF: Jays check Tulo's hand, McCutchen on HR tear

A look at what's happening all around spring training in Florida and Arizona on Thursday:

---

TENDER TULO

The Blue Jays will see how shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is feeling, a day after he was hit in the right hand by a pitch from the Mets' Bartolo Colon. Toronto said X-rays were negative and that Tulowitzki is day to day with bruised knuckles.

''It's swollen a little bit and he cut it up a little bit, too,'' manager John Gibbons said. ''It's a sensitive area, hands and all that.''

HOMER HAPPY

Andrew McCutchen has homered five times in seven games for Pittsburgh. His latest shot came against the Orioles, and the former NL MVP and the Pirates are set to play them again in their next game.

MARQUEE MATCHUPS

Mets ace Matt Harvey starts against AL Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel of the Astros in the Grapefruit League. In the Cactus League, it'll be NL Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta of the Cubs vs. Madison Bumgarner of the Giants.

NO DAYS' REST

Manager Kevin Cash hoped to catch up on some sleep before his Rays played the Yankees. Cash woke up Tuesday morning in Havana for an exhibition against the Cuban national team, then was stuck on a plane that had mechanical problems and didn't get back to Tampa until about 5 a.m. Wednesday. After landing, he went two hours south to the club's spring complex in Port Charlotte and, still without rest, accompanied the club more than hour away to take on the Twins in Fort Myers.

LOOKS FINE

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is expected back in the lineup vs. the Angels. He fouled a ball off his foot Tuesday and didn't play Wednesday, but manager Robin Ventura it was already a scheduled day off for the first baseman.