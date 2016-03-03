LEADING OFF: Greinke goes for Arizona; Desmond debuts in LF

A look at the highlights of what's happening all around spring training in Florida and Arizona on Friday:

---

GREINKE GOES

Zack Greinke makes his debut in a Diamondbacks uniform, pitching against an Oakland split squad. The new Arizona ace, who signed a $206.5 million, six-year contract as a free agent, is scheduled to throw two innings. ''The game doesn't even matter. There's going to be nerves. But he's a pro and he knows how to handle it and he'll get his work in,'' manager Chip Hale said.

POOCH POSITIVE

The Brewers might provide an answer to the question that's dogging them: Is Hank the Dog really Hank the Dog? A couple of years ago, the little stray wandered into Milwaukee's spring training complex and quickly became the team mascot. But lately, pictures of Hank appear to show a different dog. With fans now floating conspiracy theories, the club has scheduled a news conference to clear up the controversy.

SWITCHING SPOTS

Texas newcomer Ian Desmond makes his debut in left field against the Dodgers. Desmond was Washington's starting shortstop for the past six years and made an NL-high 27 errors last season. He joined the Rangers, who already have Elvis Andrus at shortstop, last weekend and began learning his new position.

MOUND MEN

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner makes his first start this spring against Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers get their initial look at new lefty Scott Kazmir when he pitches against Texas.

FINGERS CROSSED

Baltimore is hoping for good news on lefty reliever Brian Matusz and utility player Jimmy Paredes. Matusz, who had a 2.94 ERA in 58 appearances last year, requested an MRI on his back after throwing one inning Wednesday against Atlanta. Paredes was scheduled for X-rays after leaving Thursday's game with a sprained left wrist.