Lawyer: "Misperception about Terrelle"

The lawyer for Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor says there is nothing out of the ordinary about the cars the player has driven or purchased and there is a "misperception" about his client.

Columbus attorney Larry James provided the purchase agreement for the 2007 Nissan 350Z that Pryor has been driving to workouts this week. Pryor's mother signed for the car, which cost $11,435.06 after a Dodge Charger was traded in with a net value of $7,253.

He said because of problems with two previous used cars, Pryor had used three or four loaners. James said from there the "story gets turned into a tornado."

James said his firm had represented five of the players who have been suspended this fall for accepting improper benefits from a tattoo-parlor owner.