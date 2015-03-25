Laudrup joins St. Etienne on loan

Andreas Laudrup has joined St. Etienne on loan from Danish side Nordsjalland for the remainder of the season, the French club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old, son of Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup, has made over 80 appearances for Nordsjalland, four of which have been in the group stage of this season's Champions League.

"We have not hired a name but a player who has great potential," said St. Etienne chief executive Roland Romeyer. "His qualities as a footballer are what convinced us. The arrival of Andreas meets our desire to supplement our workforce as soon as possible to meet the many challenges ahead this season."

St. Etienne will have the option of buying Laudrup at the conclusion of the loan spell.