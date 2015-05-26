Late layup lifts South Carolina over Heels

Greensboro, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - Tiffany Mitchell converted a layup attempt with 4.2 seconds remaining on the game clock to lift her top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks past the fourth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, 67-65, in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

Mitchell finished the game with a team high-tying 18 points, adding in five assists for South Carolina (33-2). Alaina Coates came off the bench to record a double-double consisting of 18 points and 10 rebounds to pace the team, while Tina Roy settled in with 12 points and five boards in the win.

South Carolina moves on to the Elite Eight for the second time ever to take on the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles Sunday.

Latifah Coleman scored a team-high 15 points to pace North Carolina (26-9), while Stephanie Mavunga notched a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double. Allisha Gray collected 12 points with five boards in the defeat.

Coleman made a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in the first half to cut the South Carolina lead to 29-25 as the teams broke for the intermission.

UNC held a 63-60 lead with 1:21 left to play in the contest, until Olivia Gaines knotted the score for the Gamecocks with a 3-pointer. The score was tied at 65-65 with 28 seconds to play, and remained that way until Mitchell's game-winning layup.

The Gamecocks held a 20-15 advantage over the Tar Heels in made free throws in the victory.