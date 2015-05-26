Late FG only points in Illinois State spring game

Normal, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - Defense dominated in the Illinois State spring football game before Sean Slattery's late 31-yard field goal lifted the Red team to a 3-0 win over the White on Saturday.

Inclement weather affected both teams' offenses. The Red was comprised of the first-team offense and the second-team defense, while the White boasted the first-team defense and the second-team offense.

Normal West's interception set up Slattery's field goal with just over two minutes remaining.

DraShane Glass had three tackles and Daejgeon Love contributed a pair of stops and a sack for the Red. Jalen Battle had a game-high six tackles for the White.

Last season, Illinois State earned a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title, won a school-record 13 times and reached the FCS national championship game for the first time, losing to North Dakota State, 29-27.

The Redbirds will kick off their 2015 schedule on Sept. 5 with a visit to Iowa.