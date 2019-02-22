'Last Chance U' coach reportedly reminded German player he was his 'new Hitler figure'

A Kansas community college football coach, who had been featured on the Netflix series “Last Chance U,” reportedly texted a German player that he was his new “Hitler figure.”

Independence Community College coach Jason Brown made the comment in a series of profane text messages informing Alexandros Alexiou he had been cut from the team and that his scholarship had been taken away, the Montgomery County Chronicle reported Wednesday.

Brown appeared to be messaging the player about points in relation to the program’s disciplinary system, according to the newspaper.

“410pm (sic) on field u German f--- have 17 points towards your 25 points see stadler for explanation and u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I’m your new Hitler figure out (sic) your life,” Brown appeared to text Alexiou.

Alexiou told the Montgomery County Chronicle he didn’t think anyone in the school or athletic department was sticking up for him. He filed a discrimination report against Brown.

The school has since said they do not condone Brown’s remarks.

“Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message,” school president Dr. Daniel Barwick told FOX14 in a statement. “I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time.”

The school’s board of trustees held a meeting Thursday and didn’t take any action.