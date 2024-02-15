Las Vegas should host Super Bowl 'every year' after successful week, marketing executive says

Las Vegas is known for hosting its many conventions, conferences and more over the years, but the Super Bowl was a different monster this past week.

One marketing executive who ran events during the week leading up to the game came away extremely impressed by how the city handled the massive influx of NFL fans, celebrities and more, while providing everything "Sin City" had to offer.

Zev Norotsky, the founder and CEO of the marketing agency ENTER, has been to multiple Super Bowls now and could not be happier with how things turned out in Las Vegas' first time hosting the "Big Game."

In fact, he thinks the game should be played at Allegiant Stadium every year.

"Outside of the economic impact for the markets it goes to, respectively, I can’t see any argument why it shouldn’t be in Vegas every year," he told Fox News Digital over the phone. "It just feels like the perfect city for it, and I don’t think it would be any less special year over year. I truly don’t."

Norotsky and his ENTER team ran three events during the week: the Sports Illustrated Invitational Golf Tournament at TPC Las Vegas, the "Playboy Big Game Weekend" at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand and True Religion Gifting Suite at Fred Segal, Resorts World.

While encountering some normal event day tribulations, including some snow during a load-in day for the golf event, Norotsky noted the city being able to simply react to how much was going on.

"Traffic, congestion, all the things that kinda come with too many people. I don’t even think Vegas bent this weekend," Norotsky explained. "I don’t think you felt at any point it was unbearable to navigate. The city was just on fire. Everywhere you went, you were likely to bump into somebody in the lobby of a hotel, or one of the restaurants or nightclubs as you were at a blackjack table. I think that backdrop and that environment is unparalleled anywhere else in the country."

Norotsky also loved the "backdrop" Vegas allowed him to have in terms of creativity and making his events stand out. Of course, it also helps when tons of athletes and celebrities are in town to add star power to the events.

The Sports Illustrated Golf Invitational, for instance, featured Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, someone Norotsky believes best "personifies" the Raiders and the city. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac and Bruce Buffer were also walking the grounds of TPC Las Vegas.

"It really felt like the city delivered on the promise or the expectation of what comes with the Super Bowl," he said.

The next three Super Bowls are set in stone, with New Orleans playing host to the game next season. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will be in 2026 followed by another Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which hosted the game in 2022.

However, Norotsky hopes to bring his events to another Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and if he were to have it his way, it would be sooner rather than later.

"It just feels right," he said.