Las Vegas set to host Super Bowl in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announces

The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas.

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced on Wednesday that the big game will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders, Feb. 11, 2024.

The 2024 Super Bowl was originally scheduled for New Orleans. However, since the game was pushed back due to the NFL's new 17-game regular-season schedule, it would have conflicted with the city’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Las Vegas is already a destination for Super Bowl weekend, but officials are saying that an additional $500 million will be made with the game in the city.

"The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) LVIII in February 2024," Davis said in a statement . "Hosting the 2022 Pro Bowl, the 2022 NFL draft and, now, the 2024 Super Bowl are just some of the ancillary benefits resulting from the public-private partnership we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build Allegiant Stadium. It's only the beginning.

"But for now ... Las Vegas ... the Super Bowl is coming to the sports and entertainment capital of the world!"

This season, the Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time. Next year, the big game will be played at Stat Farm Stadium in Arizona for the third time.

The league also announced that it has marketing agreements for 18 teams with different countries around the world, including Germany, China, Spain, Australia and Brazil. They will join countries with longer ties to the NFL: the United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada.

The NFL is also expanding its Rooney Rule requirement of at least two interviews with external minority candidates to general manager-level jobs along with the coordinators for offense, defense and special teams.

The two-candidate rule already applies to openings for head coaches. The window for virtual interviews will now open after Week 16 for clubs that have either fired their coach or informed him that he won't return.

While the longer access for interviews isn't limited to minority coaches, the NFL hopes it will allow more minority candidates to interview rather than wait for their teams' playoff runs to end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.