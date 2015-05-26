LA's playoff chances take hit when Matt Fraser powers Oilers past Kings 4-2

next Image 1 of 2

Matt Fraser scored a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers dealt a big blow to the playoff hopes of the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday.

Benoit Pouliot and Tyler Pitlick also scored for the Oilers (24-43-13), who snapped a three-game skid.

Jake Muzzin and Drew Doughty scored for the Kings (39-26-15), who have lost two straight at a time when they can't afford to let any points escape.

Los Angeles trails Winnipeg by three points and the Calgary Flames by two points with only two games remaining for all three teams in the hunt for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference.

The Kings loss clinches a playoff spot for the Vancouver Canucks.