Larson, Bittle score 18 apiece as South Dakota State slams UMKC 81-61

Cody Larson and Jake Bittle scored 18 points apiece as South Dakota State slammed the University of Missouri-Kansas City 81-61 on Saturday.

Larson also contributed four rebounds and six blocked shots for the Jackrabbits (3-3). Bittle led the team with eight rebounds. Deondre Parks added 14 points and Keaton Moffitt nine. The team hit 83.3 percent from the line overall and 49 percent from the field.

Skyler Flatten sank a pair of 3s early in the first period to give South Dakota State a 17-4 lead on its way to a 44-25 advantage at the break. A 3-point play by Parks to start the second half extended the Jackrabbits' lead to 20 and from there they cruised to the win.

Martez Harrison led the Kangaroos with 12 points. Deshon Taylor added 10.