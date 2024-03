Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

NBA Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird is back in the public spotlight after a hilarious commercial that aired during the Oscars on Sunday night.

Bird was featured in the latest AllState commercial with "Mayhem," who was causing a ruckus in Bird’s attic at his home.

"I’m a bird stuck in Larry Bird’s attic, and I’m going coo-coo!" Mayhem said.

"What the heck," Bird says downstairs while reading a newspaper.

As all the Allstate commercials go with Mayhem, Bird starts to cause destruction all in his attic. He began swiping at Mayhem with a lacrosse stick, knocking off his possession in the process.

"You might be a legend on the court, but you’re an amateur up here," Mayhem said, mocking Bird.

Things got much worse when Bird, continuing his chase, hit the wrong floorboard and went straight through the ceiling.

Mayhem walks right out of the attic stairs and heads out of the house, while Bird’s legs dangle from the ceiling.

Oscars viewers went to social media to show their support for Bird.

"Larry Bird in the Allstate commercial, too funny," one X user wrote.

Another added, "Oh, that Larry Bird Allstate commercial was hilarious.

Bird usually remains out of the spotlight, but he has been known to be featured in a commercial or two over the years since he called it quits on the court.

Bird’s accolades speak for themselves, winning three NBA titles with the Celtics and league MVP three seasons in a row, along with 10 All-NBA selections and 12 All-Star nods.

