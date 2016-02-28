Lane Kiffin says he and wife Layla are getting a divorce

Lane Kiffin and his wife Layla have mutually decided to get a divorce.



"After a lot of careful thought and consideration, Layla and I have mutually decided to divorce," Lane Kiffin said. "We are fully committed to our kids' future being our No. 1 priority. We will maintain an amicable relationship with respect for each other as we raise these three wonderful children. We will have no further comments and appreciate respect for our family's privacy."