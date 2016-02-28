Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2016

Lane Kiffin says he and wife Layla are getting a divorce

By Bruce Feldman | FoxSports
CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 23: Lane Kiffin (R) and his wife Layla Kiffin attend the 25th anniversary of Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 23, 2010 in Century City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Lane Kiffin;Layla Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and his wife Layla have mutually decided to get a divorce.

"After a lot of careful thought and consideration, Layla and I have mutually decided to divorce," Lane Kiffin said. "We are fully committed to our kids' future being our No. 1 priority. We will maintain an amicable relationship with respect for each other as we raise these three wonderful children. We will have no further comments and appreciate respect for our family's privacy."