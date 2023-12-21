Lance Armstrong has $100K in bikes stolen from storage unit: report

Two Texas men were accused of stealing bicycles from a storage unit belonging to Lance Armstrong earlier this month.

Shaun Thompson, 36, and Ethan Harms, 33, allegedly stole roughly $100,000 in bikes from the former cyclist's ExtraSpace Storage Unit in Texas sometime between Dec. 10-12, according to KXAN-TV.

Six bikes were taken, including four Trek road racing bikes.

The men were charged with felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, according to online records in Travis County.

One of the bike models recently sold for nearly $50,000 at an auction, raising the value of Armstrong's bike, police said.

Thompson and Harms are suspects in other burglaries of storage units and apartments in the area. Police say they recognized the two men through surveillance footage. The men could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Police served a search warrant for Harms' girlfriend's apartment on Dec. 14, according to CBS Austin. They found three of the bikes, a stolen gun and the hoodie Harms was wearing during the burglary.

The two men reportedly made two trips to the unit Dec. 10. Their first arrival was at 9:34 a.m., and they took three bikes, according to police. Roughly 12 hours later, they allegedly returned and took the other three at 9:04 p.m.

Armstrong won seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005 but was stripped of all of them after his involvement with performance-enhancing drugs.

