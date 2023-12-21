Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

Lance Armstrong has $100K in bikes stolen from storage unit: report

Six bikes were taken within a 12-hour span

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Two Texas men were accused of stealing bicycles from a storage unit belonging to Lance Armstrong earlier this month.

Shaun Thompson, 36, and Ethan Harms, 33, allegedly stole roughly $100,000 in bikes from the former cyclist's ExtraSpace Storage Unit in Texas sometime between Dec. 10-12, according to KXAN-TV.

Six bikes were taken, including four Trek road racing bikes.

Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong (FOX via Getty Images)

The men were charged with felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, according to online records in Travis County.

One of the bike models recently sold for nearly $50,000 at an auction, raising the value of Armstrong's bike, police said.

Thompson and Harms are suspects in other burglaries of storage units and apartments in the area. Police say they recognized the two men through surveillance footage. The men could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Lance Armstrong smiles

Cyclist Lance Armstrong sits courtside during the Golden State Warriors' game against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Chase Center Nov. 7, 2022, in San Francisco.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Police served a search warrant for Harms' girlfriend's apartment on Dec. 14, according to CBS Austin. They found three of the bikes, a stolen gun and the hoodie Harms was wearing during the burglary.

The two men reportedly made two trips to the unit Dec. 10. Their first arrival was at 9:34 a.m., and they took three bikes, according to police. Roughly 12 hours later, they allegedly returned and took the other three at 9:04 p.m.

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. celebrates as he wins stage 17 of the Tour de France July 22, 2004, from Bourg d'Oisans to le Grand Bornand, France.   (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Armstrong won seven consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005 but was stripped of all of them after his involvement with performance-enhancing drugs.

