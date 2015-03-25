LaMarcus Aldridge has 31 points and 25 rebounds to lead Trail Blazers over Rockets, 111-104

next Image 1 of 2

LaMarcus Aldridge had 31 points and a career-high 25 rebounds, prompting Portland fans to chant "MVP! MVP!" during the Trail Blazers' 111-104 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Robin Lopez added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Blazers, who sit atop the Western Conference standings at 19-4.

Dwight Howard had 32 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets, who beat the Blazers 116-101 on Nov. 5. That was one of just two losses at home this season for Portland.

The Trail Blazers led by 10 early in the fourth quarter, but Chandler Parsons hit a 3-pointer to narrow it to 93-88 with 7:07 left. Houston closed to 97-95 after James Harden made a layup and a free throw with 4:45 to go.