Lamar Jackson makes young fan's day with huge surprise

The Baltimore Ravens gave the New Orleans Saints the business on Monday night, heading down to Louisiana and coming home with a 27-13 victory.

But the purple birds may have had some added motivation for the contest.

Landon Berry, who suffers from a heart condition, is a huge Lamar Jackson fan who lives in Mississippi.

Before Monday's game, Berry was given the surprise of a lifetime — meeting his hero.

The young boy was sitting at a table when Jackson walked into the room. Berry stood up and sprinted over to the quarterback and gave him a huge hug.

And he refused to let go.

A woman can be heard in the background saying that Berry had "no clue" Jackson would visit.

When Berry finally peeks his head back out, his cheeks are beat red, and Jackson wipes tears from his face.

Berry hugged his idol in his very own jersey while also wearing Ravens gloves.

The Ravens moved to 6-3 with the victory and now head into the bye week.