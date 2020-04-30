Lakers' Jared Dudley describes getting tested for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley opened up Wednesday about getting tested for the coronavirus and described it as painful.

The Lakers announced in March that all of their players were going to be tested after playing the Brooklyn Nets. Four Nets players tested positive for COVID-19 and the Lakers later announced that two of their own players tested positive.

LAKERS RETURN $4.6 MILLION FROM STIMULUS LOAN PROGRAM

When asked how the testing went, Dudley tweeted: "The most uncomfortable 10 seconds of your life."

BUCKS' GEORGE HILL MORE FOCUSED ON LIFE DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'I COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT THE SEASON'

It appeared fans wanted some insight after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city would be the first major area to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. Garcetti offered a website where Los Angeles residents could sign up for the testing regardless if they have symptoms.

“Priority for the same or next day testing is still given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” the government testing website says. “Testing is also prioritized for certain critical front-line workers who interact with the public while working.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

California has confirmed more than 46,500 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. There have also been more than 1,800 deaths reported.