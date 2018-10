Lakers' Ebanks arrested on suspicion of DUI

Los Angeles Lakers forward Devin Ebanks was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI in Los Angeles early Friday morning.

According to booking records, Ebanks was pulled over at 2:49 a.m. and was booked into jail almost an hour later. He was released later Friday morning after posting $5,000 bail.

On Thursday, Ebanks made a post on his Twitter account encouraging his followers to attend a woman's birthday Thursday night at Roxbury night club near Hollywood.

Ebanks' next scheduled court date is Dec. 7.