Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Anthony Davis to return from knee injury against Nets

Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Anthony Davis will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coach Frank Vogel said there was no set minutes level for the All-Star big man, but the Lakers had a range they wanted to keep him in Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, fourth from left, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Miami. Miami won 113-107.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, fourth from left, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Miami. Miami won 113-107. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

His return is a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and entered play 23-24, eighth in the Western Conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence.