Lakers' Anthony Davis drops 55 points vs Wizards, enters elite company with stat line

Anthony Davis was fresh off a 44-point game vs the Bucks

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis joined Hall of Fame company Sunday night in the team’s 130-119 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Davis tallied 55 points on 22-of-30 shooting with 17 rebounds and three blocks. He was 3-of-3 on three-pointers and made all nine of his foul shots. He scored 31 of his 55 in the first half.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, scores as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, and forward Deni Avdija (9) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

According to ESPN & Stats Info, Davis is just the second player since the blocks stat became official in the 1973-74 season to record a stat line of at least 55 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in a game. Kevin McHale did it for the Boston Celtics in March 1985.

Davis scored 44 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in his previous game. His career high is 59 points, which was set against the Detroit Pistons in 2016.

Los Angeles picked up a win on the road for the fourth straight time. Los Angeles is 8-2 in their last 10 games while trying to extricate them from a dismal 2-10 start.

Dec 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots as Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

"Our team is locked in right now," Davis said. "Very focused on both sides of the ball. Overall, we’re just trying to make up ground."

Davis received MVP chants from the away crowd.

"When you talk about people in MVP race or category, (Davis) should be up there for sure," Lakers guard Patrick Beverley said.

LeBron James added 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring strain.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points to lead Washington and added nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

