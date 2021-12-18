Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Anthony Davis collapses in tunnel after suffering knee injury

Davis finished with nine points and a rebound in 20 minutes of action

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis suffered a knee injury during the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and collapsed on his way to the locker room.

Davis suffered a left knee bruise in the third quarter of the game. He missed two games last week with left knee soreness. He also hurt his ankle in the first quarter but returned from that. Cameras showed Davis falling to the ground with trainers trying to help him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first quarter Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works past Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first quarter Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

He finished with nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes.

Davis is reportedly set to undergo an MRI on Saturday. A source told ESPN that everything looked good as far as structural concerns to Davis’ knee.

"So far all is in good structure, but want to take another image," the source told the outlet.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) holds his leg after falling in the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) holds his leg after falling in the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS, TIMBERWOLVES CRUISE PAST SHORT-HANDED LAKERS

LeBron James told reporters he asked Davis about his knee, and he said he’d find out tomorrow.

"My concern is always for his health," James added. "You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like AD. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above's hands."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) works to the basket around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the third quarter Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) works to the basket around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the third quarter Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 110-92.  (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis, who was a key part of the Lakers’ championship run in 2020, is averaging  23.3, 9.9 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com