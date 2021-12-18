Lakers' Anthony Davis collapses in tunnel after suffering knee injury

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis suffered a knee injury during the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and collapsed on his way to the locker room.

Davis suffered a left knee bruise in the third quarter of the game. He missed two games last week with left knee soreness. He also hurt his ankle in the first quarter but returned from that. Cameras showed Davis falling to the ground with trainers trying to help him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He finished with nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes.

Davis is reportedly set to undergo an MRI on Saturday. A source told ESPN that everything looked good as far as structural concerns to Davis’ knee.

"So far all is in good structure, but want to take another image," the source told the outlet.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS, TIMBERWOLVES CRUISE PAST SHORT-HANDED LAKERS

LeBron James told reporters he asked Davis about his knee, and he said he’d find out tomorrow.

"My concern is always for his health," James added. "You always wish for the best for any of your teammates but especially a guy like AD. So you wish for the best and leave it up to the man above's hands."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis, who was a key part of the Lakers’ championship run in 2020, is averaging 23.3, 9.9 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.