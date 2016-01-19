Lahm targets treble with Bayern Munich

Philipp Lahm has targeted a treble-winning campaign for Pep Guardiola's final season at Bayern Munich.

Guardiola will leave Bayern this summer after three years in charge with the Premier League his intended destination, and Lahm admits he will be sorry to see him go.

However, the World Cup winner accepts Guardiola's departure is part of the game and is looking forward to working under new coach Carlo Ancelotti next season - hopefully as defending champions in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

"I have had and still have a very good time with Pep," Lahm told Qatari website sc.qa. "We understand each other well and it is enjoyable to play under him.

"But I have been playing since I was six and players and coaches come and go, so it is a natural part of the way things go and you accept and respect these decisions.

"The aim is to play successful football. For us that means that there should be titles at the end of the season.

"Anyone who knows FC Bayern and our history as well as our recent seasons knows we can play for the title in all competitions and win them.

"Our aim is always to go for the maximum and get all three titles, but we know how difficult that is.

"Of course it would be perfect to go home with all three titles at the end of Guardiola's time, we all have that aim."

If Bayern are to achieve all three titles, they must overcome Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League, but Lahm believes the three-time reigning Bundesliga champions will prevail.

"It is a difficult draw because it is a team which was in the final of the Champions League last season, and to face them in the second round is not easy," said the 32-year-old.

"Defensively they are very well organised, and they have great players who can make a difference. But I still think we are the favourites."