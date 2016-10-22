Expand / Collapse search
Lahiri leads by 4 shots as Thomas struggles at CIMB Classic

By | Associated Press
    Anirban Lahiri of India follows his shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the CIMB Classic golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul) (The Associated Press)

    Justin Thomas of the United States watches his shot on the fifth green during the third round of the CIMB Classic golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul) (The Associated Press)

    Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up his putt on the seventh green during the round 3 of the CIMB Classic golf tournament at Tournament Players Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul) (The Associated Press)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Defending champion Justin Thomas endured a terrible start to the third round of the CIMB Classic after the American faltered with three bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a 1-under 71 Saturday.

Thomas was swiftly overtaken by Anirban Lahiri, who shone at the TPC Kuala Lumpur with nine birdies for a 65 to open up a four-shot lead going into the final round on Sunday.

Thomas had two bogeys and a double bogey in the first three holes of the back nine.

"Yeah, it was really just terrible golf for the first 13 holes. To be 4-over par out here, it was a very weird feeling. I don't know," he said.

At least the 23-year-old Thomas ended the penultimate round with five consecutive birdies.

"It was great to have that finish," Thomas said. "I feel like that showed a lot of me and I hope that I can ride the momentum into tomorrow."

Lahiri's low score positioned him at 19 under, a mark which could have been better if not for a double bogey on the 12th hole in an otherwise flawless scorecard.

"I just told myself that I got rid of my double-bogey early in the round today and just tried to focus on what I needed to do," said Lahiri, who was runner-up at the Asian Tour's Macau Open last week.

"You know, like I said, I feel like I'm hitting it good with my irons, my wedges and I'm putting it good."

Scotland's Russell Knox played another solid round for a 68, to move tied for second with Thomas.

Trailing a shot behind them are Derek Fathauer, James Hahn and Hideki Matsuyama, who are tied at 14-under.

Ryan Moore, the 2013 and 2014 winner, finished tied on 17th after managing a 70.