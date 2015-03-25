Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 11, 2015

Lacey, Randolph free throws help Alabama hold off Arkansas 59-56

By | Associated Press
  • Arkansas Alabama Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Alabama guard Trevor Lacey (5) takes a shot while Arkansas guard Rickey Scott (3) blocks during an NCAA college basketball game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Tuscaloosa News, Michelle Lepianka Carter) (The Associated Press)

  • 60beeb44-Arkansas Alabama Basketball
    Image 2 of 2

    Alabama guard Andrew Steele (22) passes to a teammate around Arkansas guard Mardracus Wade (1) during their NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Tuscaloosa News, Michelle Lepianka Carter) (The Associated Press)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Trevor Lacey and Levi Randolph hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 17 seconds and Alabama held on for a 59-56 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.

Lacey scored 14 points for the Crimson Tide (13-7, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), which held on for a fifth win in six games after losing 54-53 at Tennessee when he couldn't get off a final shot.

BJ Young hit a layup with 5 seconds left and then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Arkansas (12-8, 3-4) after Randolph made two free throws.

Young, who led Arkansas with 14 points, managed to get a shot off with a behind-the-back dribble but overshot the rim.

Lacey had six rebounds but also committed seven of Alabama's season-high 21 turnovers. Trevor Releford added 12 points and Nick Jacobs had 10 for Alabama.

Marshawn Powell had 11 points for the Razorbacks before fouling out.