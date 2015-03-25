Lacey, Randolph free throws help Alabama hold off Arkansas 59-56

next Image 1 of 2

Trevor Lacey and Levi Randolph hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 17 seconds and Alabama held on for a 59-56 victory over Arkansas on Thursday night.

Lacey scored 14 points for the Crimson Tide (13-7, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), which held on for a fifth win in six games after losing 54-53 at Tennessee when he couldn't get off a final shot.

BJ Young hit a layup with 5 seconds left and then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Arkansas (12-8, 3-4) after Randolph made two free throws.

Young, who led Arkansas with 14 points, managed to get a shot off with a behind-the-back dribble but overshot the rim.

Lacey had six rebounds but also committed seven of Alabama's season-high 21 turnovers. Trevor Releford added 12 points and Nick Jacobs had 10 for Alabama.

Marshawn Powell had 11 points for the Razorbacks before fouling out.