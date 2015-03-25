Laba's early goal holds up as TFC tops Revs

Matias Laba scored in the first two minutes of the match and Toronto FC made the goal hold up as the club secured a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Following the goal from Laba, New England had the majority of the chances, but a combination of Toronto goalkeeper Joe Bendik and a bit of luck allowed the Canadian side to leave with three points, giving them seven points from their last three matches.

The game wasn't even two minutes old when Laba won the ball in midfield and ran past two defenders on his way to the penalty area. His initial effort was blocked by a New England defender, but he followed up the play and knocked the ball into the empty net.

TFC spent a large part of the first half defending, and Diego Fagundez nearly leveled the match in the 13th minute, but his shot was blocked on the goal line by Toronto's Ashtone Morgan.

Chris Tierney was next to try his luck for the Revs as his long-range effort clipped the crossbar.

A few minutes before the break, Dimitry Imbongo's shot was saved and Saer Sene knocked the rebound off the outside of the net.

Fagundez had another chance in the 61st, but Bendik was equal to the task and he turned away the shot from eight yards, capping a frustrating evening for the Revs, who lost for the third time in five games.