LA Kings leading-scorer Mike Richards to sit out 2nd straight game in conference finals

Los Angeles Kings center Mike Richards will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference finals with an apparent head injury.

Coach Darryl Sutter confirmed his leading scorer will sit out his second straight game Tuesday for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Richards received a big hit from Chicago's Dave Bolland late in Game 1, and didn't play in Game 2 on Sunday despite participating in pre-game warmups. Richards hadn't missed a game all season.

Richards has 10 points in the playoffs. His absence is another blow for the low-scoring Kings, who are averaging fewer than two goals per game in the playoffs.

Rookie Tyler Toffoli is likely to replace Richards in the Los Angeles lineup again, with Jeff Carter moving from the wing to Richards' spot at center.