Kyrie Irving is 'a normal teammate,' Brooklyn Nets' center Jarrett Allen says

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen came to the defense of his teammate Kyrie Irving over reports of the star point guard’s “mood swings” affecting the team’s morale.

Reports of Irving’s “mood swings” surfaced last month in an ESPN report that included an alleged incident on the team’s plane to China that left teammates and officials “confused.” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith also said he wasn’t hearing good things about Irving in Brooklyn.

However, Allen said in a Bleacher Report AMA on Thursday that he didn’t see that.

“He acts like a normal teammate,” Allen said. “People say that he has mood swings, but that’s a complete lie. He wants to see us succeed and do well if anything.”

Whether Irving’s alleged “mood swings” are actually having any effect on the team has yet to be seen. What is affecting Brooklyn is Irving being out with a shoulder injury.

He missed his third straight game Wednesday with the injury. He did not play last weekend against the Chicago Bulls, skipped the game against the Indiana Pacers and was out against the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s unclear whether he’ll play Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.