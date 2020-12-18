Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kyrie Irving sages TD Garden before Nets' preseason game vs. Celtics

The Nets were preparing for their latest preseason game

Kyrie Irving did his best to excise whatever demons or negative vibes were haunting the TD Garden in Boston before his Brooklyn Nets took on the Celtics Friday.

NBC Sports Boston cameras caught Irving going down the sideline burning sage in the arena.

His actions left NBA fans bewildered while others came with jokes.

While it might just appear to be another stunt in the already too wacky season for the Nets, Irving really believes in the method of meditation. Boston.com noted in 2018 that "spiritual alchemy" was becoming a bigger part of his life at the time as he studied things like the "third eye" among other spiritual elements.

He has said he believes there is more to life than just physical being on the planet and that there is more than one dimension.

In some of his latest Instagram posts, Irving has expressed an interest in ancient Egyptians. He shared a picture captioned: "Don’t try your powers on me. Try looking into that place where you dare not to look. You’ll find me there, staring back at you."

Irving is gearing up for a second season with the Nets. He already had trouble earlier this month when he avoided the first few media availabilities. He was fined $25,000 because of it.