Ex-Eagles star Jason Kelce drops incredible one-liner in ESPN debut

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce made an interesting first impression when he debuted on "Monday Night Countdown" before the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Jets.

The Super Bowl champion, who is more known for his lackadaisical style than being a stuffy analytical figure, was in a white button-down shirt in between Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears. Scott Van Pelt noted that Kelce needed to get a shirt at the mall because he left his travel bag in a truck.

"It fits my belly now – I’ve lost a little bit of weight," Kelce said. "But my t--- are still… struggling."

Kelce’s one-liner cracked his co-hosts up along with the rest of the NFL world.

Travis Kelce, Jason’s brother, appeared to be watching from home. He wrote in a post on X he was surprised about one thing as his brother struggled with his gear.

"Surprised he bought a new one and didn’t just go shirtless," the Kansas City Chiefs star wrote.

There’s sure to be more to the story, and it’s likely the former Eagles player will explain it on the next episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL earlier this year after 13 seasons in the league. He was a seven-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler.