Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray plays role of Santa for offensive lineman

Murray is helping his teammates prepare for the offseason

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in the giving spirit this holiday season, as he bought his entire offensive line custom golf bags and custom-fit clubs from True Spec.

The bags are in Cardinals’ colors — white leather staff bags with each player’s name and number embroidered in red.

GolfWeek reports Murray showed his appreciation for his O-line last holiday season by giving each offensive lineman a painting of themselves for Christmas.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

NBC 12 News in Phoenix reports that during Murray’s 2019 rookie season, he gifted all of his linemen personalized Phat Scooters with the Cardinals’ logo and each lineman’s number.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on after the 37-14 win against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cardinals (10-4) will look to bounce back after a 30-12 loss to the Detroit Lions(2-11) in Week 15 as Arizona hosts the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) on Christmas Day with a 6:15 p.m. MST kickoff.